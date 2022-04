Matt Mullenweg's comments on the open source model for WordPress, as part of an open discussion with Jack Dorsey who is (I assume) talking about an open source Twitter with BlueSky . He isn't very clear on what he's talking about when he says they're working on something related to the open web. If you read the BlueSky website , it's also pretty vague except that it'll be using XMPP and ActiveSomethingOrOther which is yet another (sigh) RSS not-invented-here project inspired by Google as far as I can tell. I was not invited to their meetings. People have to stop doing that btw, defining projects about who and what they will not work with. I don't care if you're Jesus Christ, you still have to deal with the momentum of the installed base. People who thought they could make a feed reader and ignore RSS soon found out that people basically ignoreduntil they got on board. You don't get to fight over petty bullshit like the wire format. If you do, that says you're doing something other than building products for the open web. I think Jack is creative, and has courage, but that's a mistake he shouldn't be making at this stage of his career. I honestly and humbly think Jack could benefit from reading my rules for standards-makers . It's based on a lot of real-world experience, both successes and failures at establishing new standards for the open web.