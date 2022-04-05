People get really pissy about Elon Musk. Why do they care so much? Such angst. His rockets work. I love the cars they make. Just ordered Skylink. There hasn't been a person since Steve Jobs who could get me to buy all their ideas. I respect that, even if you don't like him. ;-)#
I gave a talk at a class at CUNY yesterday and did an outline beforehand. I didn’t need to refer to it, because outlining it put the structure in my mind, and I could work from that as I lectured.#
News today that Elon Musk has been named to the Twitter board. There's a fair amount of angst about this but he might be really good for it. He's actually made software, himself -- and presumably knows how to write a bug report. And he uses the product. I don't imagine too many of the other board members at Twitter really use it. Leadership from users, what a concept.#
Last update: Tuesday April 5, 2022; 12:13 PM EDT.
