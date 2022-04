I noticed this morning that 1999.io was getting a bunch of hits. It's a blogging system I wrote in 2015 and 2016, after learning Facebook, and liking a lot of the features in it, and thought they should make their way back into the blogging world. That was the idea. It's a full-featured blogging system, written in JavaScript with a Node.js backend, intending to be a revisit to the ideas in Manila, which came out in 1999, hence the name of 1999.io. But -- I decided to stop building on it in 2017, because I wanted to use something else. The thing about 1999.io, is it made a compromise with Google Reader and the RSS readers that followed it. All posts had titles. And they were meant to be multi-paragraph things, and it had no provision for short titleless posts. I was trying to surrender to the mass decision that blogs had a certain form, but it wasn't my form. That led me to create Old School , which was a return to the blogging system I used before Manila, based on the editor being an outliner. That meant leaving 1999.io behind. But it's still there. And someone out there is using it for something. I don't have any plans to work on it or use it, but does still appear to work. Here's a Google search for 1999.io on this site, in case you're interested in exploring.