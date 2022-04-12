 
Tuesday April 12, 2022; 12:31 PM EDT
StarLink setup#
  • I have a guy who normally does installations on my house, but I couldn't wait so I set up StarLink myself. #
  • It's incredible how it unboxes. No instructions, none are needed. Here's what you get:#
    • Dish: Three parts, a dish, a stand and a pipe that connects the dish to the stand.#
    • A wifi router with jacks for power and a cable that connects to the dish. #
    • A 100 foot cable to connect the dish to the router. #
  • What I did, what happened#
    • Put the dish outside, plug in the router, connect the dish to the router and turn everything on.#
    • I didn't get a video, but the dish moves itself around to find the clearest view of the satellite. It's out of a scifi movie. #
    • But the app on the iPhone still says Booting.. #
    • I imagine it's getting an over-the-air update?#
  • Where we're at...#
    • I can connect to the wifi from all my devices, they just don't connect to the internet yet. #
    • Update: now instead of booting it says searching.#
    • Will keep you posted. #
    • Gathering data on obstructions. Usually takes 12 hours! It's like a rocket ship. It's got a little software Mission Control built in. #
    • It's working. I have it connecting to the internet. Here's the result of a speed test. #

Last update: Tuesday April 12, 2022; 1:44 PM EDT.

