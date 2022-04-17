Let a thousand Twitters bloom.#

Look, Elon made buying a car a completely online experience, moving around huge amounts of money and metal and an explosion in demand. Buying a Tesla was like buying a Mac in 1984 or an iPhone in 2007, except they're doing it 365 days a year for years. And buying a StarLink is just as easy and just as much of a sensation. If this is easy to do why do so few companies do it?#
BTW, if Musk was trying to buy my bank, I'd be all for it. #
Seriously, if you think he can't run Twitter when he can run StarLink and Tesla, please. And why should Twitter be stuck in the mud like it has been since inception. It desperately needs some fixes, and at a minumum must be made easier to peer with. Developers can do all the work if they just add a few simple features that they probably already have implemented. #
I was an Apple dev in 1997 when Jobs came back. Musk is like Jobs in that he won't be scared to make the big changes that are needed. #
We're lucky a guy like Musk is hanging around and willing to take on this job. #
And as usual the journalists see a teeny little corner of the picture and are screaming about that. #
Last update: Sunday April 17, 2022; 12:13 PM EDT.
