I adore the current Jeopardy champion Mattea Roach . Actually I adore them all. They are amazing people. Not only do they have great memory, but think about all the things they know. I also think Ken Jennings is the obvious best choice to be the Jeopardy host because he's such a great Jeopardy player, is immersed in all aspects of the game and he really connects with the players, and therefore the fans at home. They are all such wonderful unabashed nerds. I've been watching the show since I was a kid, when Art Fleming was the host, when I watched it with my mom.