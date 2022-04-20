I adore the current Jeopardy champion Mattea Roach. Actually I adore them all. They are amazing people. Not only do they have great memory, but think about all the things they know. I also think Ken Jennings is the obvious best choice to be the Jeopardy host because he's such a great Jeopardy player, is immersed in all aspects of the game and he really connects with the players, and therefore the fans at home. They are all such wonderful unabashed nerds. I've been watching the show since I was a kid, when Art Fleming was the host, when I watched it with my mom. #
I'm going to continue to wear a mask when I go out in public. My face feels naked without it. The other day I went into the supermarket without a mask and had to go back out to the car to get one. In that moment I got to think about why I wear a mask even when others aren't. It's because I want to send a message to my fellow shoppers that I care about their health. I was raised to be a considerate person. So many people were raised to be self-centered and pissy. I never want to see myself that way. Anyway it was really annoying how quickly the airlines took down their mask requirements. I suggest if you want to make your feelings known to them, stop flying until they bring the mandates back.#
Last update: Wednesday April 20, 2022; 9:23 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)