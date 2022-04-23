Two new season 2's I'm going to watch. First, Russian Doll. I thought the first season was wayoverrated, but I liked the scenes from NYC, and I like the star, Natasha Lyonne from OITNB, so I'll give it another chance. And Gentleman Jack, whose first season I absolutely adored. I'm rewatching season one so I'll be ready when the new season starts on HBO on April 25. It's already started on BBC. And in just six days the new version of Wii Sports arrives for the Switch, so you know what I'll be doing in May, June, July and so on. #
Gates is smart, a powerful person. I don't see why he'd want to blow him off like this.#
I don't want Musk having power over me, even though I guess he does already.#
Last update: Saturday April 23, 2022; 12:04 PM EDT.
