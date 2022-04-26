I wrote this last night on Twitter, when I unexpectedly felt pretty sad about what had happened. #
Twitter inherited the blogosphere, in a sense, and the chaos of the company hid the fact that it was owned, all that we put into it, we owned none of it. It could all be sold. Now it’s glaring.#
Although Twitter was never a living thing, it feels like something died, in an instant, unexpected, shock, the end. When Jerry Garcia died, also suddenly, I wrote:#
“Like the big tree that fell last March, the death of a huge human being like Jerry Garcia frees up a huge amount of space. Once there was a tree, now there are seedlings. After the sadness, there will be huge creativity.“#
That’s my wish. With this passing, a big patch of blue sky opens. Let’s create something beautiful in that space.#
Last update: Tuesday April 26, 2022; 8:20 AM EDT.
