There was a rail system in the east, and one developing in the west. #
So in the middle of the Civil War if you can believe that, they started building a branch from each to meet up somewhere in the middle. And then you could ride a train from New York to San Francisco. #
Peering means you can get from one system onto another. Peering is what makes the internet the internet. ;-)#
It's past time we built another layer on the net. #
The packet basically will be an <item> from an RSS feed. A title, simple styled text, links, enclosures. A very simple concept, well-understood. #
