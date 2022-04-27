I got what I want#

Trae Young was ineffective against Miami and the Hawks were eliminated too. #
I want to add, I don't have anything against the Nets, I would probably be interested in them if they stopped trying to form superteams and win at all costs "this year." And if they advised Nets players not to openly dis the Knicks because if they're ever going to get fans for the Nets they're all also going to be Knicks fans. #
I feel about the Nets the way Lakers fans probably feel about the Clippers. Sort of meh. Why do they even bother, for example. But for years when the Knicks aren't in the postseason (which is most of them) why not root for the home team that's in contention? #
I say this as a lifelong Mets fan. Proving I'm not all that simple.#
Anyway I now get to relax and enjoy the rest of the playoffs, without any goals, just hoping for some good basketball. #
PS: Why Trae Young? He wasn't nice to the Knicks last year. #
Last update: Wednesday April 27, 2022; 2:43 PM EDT.
