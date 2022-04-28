Does anyone believe that with journalism as it is, we will be able to manage the climate crisis without huge lost of human life.#
I wanted to read the docs for the MetaWeblog API, but found that the link was broken. I was able to find the page in the new XML-RPC website, but I'm going to find some time to patch the original URL and the other docs that are locked up in the same folder. #
If you're working on an RSS reader, you should allow users to subscribe to OPML files. It should be a standard feature in RSS reader apps. #
I figure if my Tesla can sense a human standing on the curb and slow down as my car goes by, Twitter can detect a troll's tweet, and warn you about it or even not show it to you at all (subject to a preference of course).#
Last update: Thursday April 28, 2022; 10:17 AM EDT.
