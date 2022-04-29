As rich as you can be#

My friend Monica Loredan, an Italian who is vacationing in Venice, stopped to enjoy a nice ice cream with her husband Paolo, and posted this picture to her account on Facebook. I asked if I could publish it on my blog, because it reminded me of the fantastic sushi I had in Sausalito many years ago, that helped me understand what real wealth is. You can't be richer than Monica is, in the moment, with this fantastic creation sitting before her, ready to bring her soul the pleasure of eating it. I felt wealthy myself because I had the experience too, as a memory of past pleasure. Now I am sharing the experience with you. Enjoy!#
