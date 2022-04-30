Thank god we have prickish billionaires to protect our freedoms. #
Four months ago I shipped a package called myLogseqBlog that made it possible to publish from LogSeq outlines to Old School, following the same path as blogs written using Drummer, like Scripting News. My hope was this would serve as a seed that would help someone who was skilled at doing LogSeq add-ons to take my code and convert it to something that ran inside LogSeq, so blog publishing from an outline would be just as easy there as it is in Drummer. Well it took a while, but Scott Block, a brilliant and persistent programmer, made it work. Here's the project and his announcement on Twitter. Please if you can, and you are a LogSeq user, help him out. I want to build interop between outliners based on OPML. I don't want to see silos rule something as wonderful as outlining, the way they do in so many other areas of tech. #
People often ask if when I talk about having our own TWTRs that means Mastodon. It could, if that's your thing. But the center of this space will host all kinds of apps. Just like vehicles with wheels aren't all Chevies and Hondas. Some are buses, trucks, Teslas or eBikes. There will be a lot of variety in the middle. #
There was a time when all computers were basically the same. Big honkers in air conditioned rooms with raised floors. You had to have a degree to run one.#
Then we got personal computers. Steve Jobs had a term for this. He called the Mac a "fractional horsepower" computer, to compare it to large mainframe computers which were hard to manage computer monoliths.#
I loved the idea of the Mac because it made the power of the mainframe usable by independent and free individuals. People who had ideas, and wanted to organize and share them. In the old centralized way of doing things it wasn't so easy to get a computer to do the kinds of things Macs did, because there was such a variety of software. This was a form of freedom we don't enjoy so much these days because we all use big corporate mainframe-style software, like Twitter, Facebook etc.#
Even back then freedom was a big part of what tech offered. Jobs knew how to sell it. And it worked. We wouldn't have Twitter today if it couldn't build on the Mac, believe it or not. #
Tech goes in cycles, like everything else. Now that an oligarch owns Twitter, even though he knows how to tweet, and feels like a man of the people, he lives in a different world from you and I.#
We have to think about what we really want to use -- we won't be able to use this TWTR forever.#
The old owners of Twitter used their power to make Twitter be like they wanted it to be. If you were their friend you did better than if you weren't. This is a fact. #
But the web doesn't work like that. That's where we need to escape to. And while Mastodon is, I'm sure, a fine product, it will not be the only kind of fractional horsepower TWTR.#
PS: My handle on CompuServe in the early 1980s was Mastodon. I've often wondered if this is a random coincidence or what?#
PPS: My TWTR will of course be two-way RSS top-to-bottom.#
