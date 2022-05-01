I want my karass#

The problem on Twitter is that no one will hear this tweet. Because trying to stay in touch with 1000 people is utterly impossible. Some people follow many more. And then there are the people you don't follow who have a good idea. How do you keep that channel open without also leaving it open for scammers. We haven't figured that out yet. As far as I know, no one is trying. #
What we are left with -- everyone's attention even for the things you follow relatively closely is infinitesimal, and it's constantly diminishing. So it gets even harder for ideas to circulate because nothing penetrates. How can I forward you something you need to know if I never see it?#
What I yearn for is a "karass" system, for the 12 people who I want to communicate with who I know will pay attention, and will let me build up ideas over a period of weeks or months. And I do the same for them. Their projects connect with mine, we're constanty improving the system, creating new gateways, modifying others. #
I've had that work once in 2001, when I was working on Radio UserLand with a small team of people spread out over the world. Ever since I have been trying to recreate the experience. #
PS: According to the Wikipedia page on Cat's Cradle, a karass is "a group of people linked in a cosmically significant manner, even when superficial linkages are not evident."#
Last update: Sunday May 1, 2022; 12:28 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)