Consider the possibility that the leak of the Alito decision might not have anything to do with Roe v Wade. It might be the work of a Putinite wanting to distract attention from the atrocities they're committing in Ukraine.#
The Supreme Court protects the rights of Americans. They’re not a religious body, they are not chartered to adjudicate religious questions, because there is no religion attached to our government. That part is in the text of the Constitution, for our textualist friends.#
My response -- I do leave big code comments, and it's not painful because I use an outliner, and do it carefully and consistently. There's a big comment the top of each major routine, it’s like a blog, with reverse chronologic notes about each major change. At the end of the list in the first comment is an explanation of what it does, params, etc. And since it’s in an outliner, it’s all collapsed until you need to read it.#
Here's a read-only outline listing of oldschool.js, the CMS that renders this blog. If you scroll down to publishBlog and expand it, you'll see a Changes sub-outline. Expand it to see the changes, and under each change are notes.#
This format goes all the way back to the 90s believe it or not when we started coding in an outliner in Frontier. It's the way to organize internal docs. And yes they are absolutely necessary if you plan to maintain and build on the code. #
Last update: Wednesday May 4, 2022; 11:15 AM EDT.
