Is abortion “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition?” Among people alive today, most of whom have lived their whole adult lives in a country where abortion was always constitutionally protected, yes it is very much deeply rooted.#
The events of the last few days are proof that reporters should never guess the outcome of an election months before it happens. Even today, after the news of the Roe v Wade decision leaked, they're saying that Repubs are expected to take control of Congress in the November election. Let's dive into that supposed fact. Who is doing this expectation? Shouldn't they say? Isn't it just reporters who expect that? Like so much news this is like barbers cutting each others' hair. They isn't any actual news. They should always be aware that anything could happen and almost always does that could change the expectation, so stop advertising your expectations, they have no value as news. #
Last update: Thursday May 5, 2022; 9:55 AM EDT.
