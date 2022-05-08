 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday May 8, 2022; 6:36 PM EDT
Artificial people#
  • Our politicians are such artificial people the president can’t express legit rage at what the Repubs are doing to our country. #
  • He’s reminiscing about bipartisanship, when he should be putting them down, destroying them, no compromise.#
  • Biden dreams of the Old South, the plantation and Mammy and her long underwear. He imagines himself as Rhett Butler, and Moscow Mitch as Miss Scarlet.#
  • He finally is fed up when the Trump Court nixes Roe and says in resignation to Mitch...#
  • Frankly my dear I don't give a damn!#

Last update: Sunday May 8, 2022; 6:47 PM EDT.

