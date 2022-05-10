None of us learned the real history of the United States in school#

I've spent most of the last 1.5 years reading about slavery in the US, mostly from the perspective of descendants of slaves.#
I'm not done yet. I think I could spend the rest of my life reading only about this, and with every book learn something important about my country that I never knew before. #
I'm now reading HCR's book about slavery, it's from a very different perspective, that of a current-day (white) historian.#
I find this piece fits in nicely with the others I've read. #
It's the missing history book, the one we didn't read in school. None of us did, of no American generation. As far as I know, the truth about America has never been taught in an American school, to American kids.#
Never. And that means you got the wrong story as I did.#
And please don't assume you know what the story is. You can't and you don't.#
Last update: Tuesday May 10, 2022; 5:54 PM EDT.
