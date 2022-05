I saw a note from Jeff Jarvis to tune into twit.tv to hear ther commentary on Google I/O, so I went there, and saw a nerd talking about releasing Asahi Linux , and when the camera stepped back I saw this old dude (no other way to say it), white hair, classy glasses, and then I realized holy shit that's Doc Searls . I haven't seen him in a few years, and at this time in our respective lives people's appearances can change dramatically. He looked good but old, like Colonel Sanders . I think he got a stylist and I'm guessing the Colonel Sanders look is deliberate? I'm sure he'll tell me. Anyway the nerd is going on and on, and if that really is Doc, I can't imagine he knows what he's talking about, and why the hell should he. The guy was talking very fast about problems that I thought would have been solved long ago. This is 2022 after all. I guess that's just nature of computer stuff, we're always re-inventing things. I do it too.