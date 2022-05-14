I think a lot of people on Twitter argue for fame. They want to be famous for having an idea first, whether or not they did have it first. I don't think I do that. I like setting precedent in software. But even there, I have a motto -- "Only steal from the best." My goal is to find ways to work with others so that the sum is greater than the parts. I think that's the challenge of our generation and all subsequent generations. We're not dealing with climate change, for example. We're losing our minds as a country in other ways, for example the decision the Supreme Court is contemplating. You know it's not going to work, it'll be as big a disaster as climate change, but we'll feel it right away. We can't connect enough so that the people who we've supposedly trusted for being wise to avoid jumping unnecessarily, with no possible gain, into an abyss that will certainly lead to war. It's that big a deal. At age 67, I don't have the same goals I had at 22. I'm not trying to set the world on fire, I'm trying nudge people into working with each other, even today's 22 year-olds. We should be giving out Nobel Prizes to people who find ways to work with others. That's the challenge for the human species, from now on, imho of course.#
Last update: Saturday May 14, 2022; 10:08 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)