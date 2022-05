I think a lot of people on Twitter argue for fame. They want to be famous for having an idea first, whether or not they did have it first. I don't think I do that. I like setting precedent in software. But even there, I have a motto -- "Only steal from the best." My goal is to find ways to work with others so that the sum is greater than the parts. I think that's the challenge of our generation and all subsequent generations. We're not dealing with climate change, for example. We're losing our minds as a country in other ways, for example the decision the Supreme Court is contemplating. You know it's not going to work, it'll be as big a disaster as climate change, but we'll feel it right away. We can't connect enough so that the people who we've supposedly trusted for being wise to avoid jumping unnecessarily, with no possible gain, into an abyss that will certainly lead to war. It's that big a deal. At age 67, I don't have the same goals I had at 22. I'm not trying to set the world on fire, I'm trying nudge people into working with each other, even today's 22 year-olds. We should be giving out Nobel Prizes to people who find ways to work with others. That's the challenge for the human species, from now on, imho of course.