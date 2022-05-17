Today I wrote a Node app that reads an OPML subscription list, loops over all the feeds and only passes on the ones that are reachable and parseable. Yes, I plan to share the code, because it's useful and also good example code for reading and writing lists, and reading feeds. #
I've stopped doing Wordle. I start, and then I get to the third guess and think of something I'd rather do.#
One of the coolest things about the web is that people do tutorials with videos showing how they do things like install a new antenna on your roof, or put together an Adirondack chair. When people bad mouth the web, they forget about miracles like that.#
A thread from Twitter converted to a post. Someday I'm going to have to write a script to do this automatically.#
If Twitter had a Steve Jobs type leader he'd come up with a brilliant idea, akin to noise-cancelling headphones (and call it that), and explain how satisfying it can be to tell the trolls to shut the fuck up. Ahhhh nice and quiet. #
I used to live on noisy streets in Palo Alto and Berkeley. I moved to NYC, even worse (I lived in the West Village, then the East Village) until I moved uptown and then ahhh nice and quiet. Moved to the mountains, even better! There's something to be said for a little peace. #
Here's how I made my twtr quiet. At the first sign of trollish behavior, I mute or block. Works great. #
The trollish behavior is basically anyone who wants to argue with you. People who say unfair things and you want to point out how unfair they are. If you find yourself protesting, the chances you're communicating with a troll approach 100 percent. #
To determine if the person conversing with you is a troll, look at your own feelings. If you feel they misunderstand you and want to correct them -- it's a troll. #
We've learned so much about trolls. Trolls aren't nearly as frustrating as newbies who refuse to turn them off and insist on setting them straight for all to see. Ohhh, that's exactly what they want. It's like having a cat who brings home dead birds. I'm sure the cat meant well, but..#
And btw, in 2022, the entire Republican Party platform is trolling. #
Whoever runs Twitter needs the sass of Steve Jobs with his incredible ability to make simple ideas simple. Noise-cancelling headphones for Twitter. Instead of focusing on trying to diminish the brightness of the sun, give everyone sunglasses. #
A Lib is someone who thinks Repubs want to know why they're wrong. #
Last update: Tuesday May 17, 2022; 1:19 PM EDT.
