Listen to your enemies#

I find sometimes my mind isn't open to learning, much to my detriment, I've learned. #
Suppose there was a public figure you loathed, say their name was X, and one day you see in a book entitled "X's plan for world domination."#
I would buy the book right away, without a second thought, and read it cover to cover. I would want to know exactly what's on this person's mind. At least I hope I would!#
But I find that often I turn away from gifts like this.#
This is a note to remind myself not to do that. ;-)#
I'll give you an example. I was telling a friend about a girlfriend who I had just broken up with. They said it sounds like she's playing The Rules. He explained it was a book that was the rage, I had never heard of it. I got the book, it was a quick read, and I think my friend was right. In the future I knew what to watch out for.#
Last update: Friday May 20, 2022; 9:39 AM EDT.
