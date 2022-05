All of Musk's Trumpy bullshit comes at a time when a flood of competition is coming for Tesla and it looks like they're copying the basic design. This is giving them a chance to rip out a lot of old crap, and turn their cars into computers with big batteries and wheels. I think Tesla has a huge problem in front of them, no Carplay or Android Auto support, therefore no app ecosystem . There are a few apps that I miss not having on my Tesla that I can use on my Subaru (which I never drive because I love the Tesla so much). So Musk is playing Trump. How stupid and dull. I thought he was smart. I thought I was being smart buy buying his product. Ech. What awaste of energy.