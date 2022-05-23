Ending Roe v Wade will end the United States. The world is built around reproductive freedom, led by the United States. A country that repeals such a fundamental right no longer is, imho, the United States. Where we go from there I don't know. #
"Web3" is as if there was a new band called Beatles 3, and they didn't play music or write songs, they just held up instruments and said "It would be great if we knew what these were."#
Davos is happening now, the first one since Covid started. The message at this year's Davos seems to be "You didn't understand the web and it made mega billions. So here's a new web, called "Web3" -- you don't understand it, of course (frankly neither do we) but this time you must invest so you make the billions!" They will love it. #
BTW, if "Web3" turns out to live up to its name, I will take all this back. I've been wrong before. But so far I've not gotten an idea of how this thing is a new version of the web, and I believe I fully understand what the web is. I'd love to see a one-page description of how you develop apps for this supposed successor to the web. #
Last update: Monday May 23, 2022; 10:18 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)