Cleaning up the feeds#

The bad news is that feeds have same junk in them as web pages. Spyware. Advertising. Stuff that's meant to call your attention to their stuff, and take it away from the other stuff. The problem is this -- as a reader I want these things to calm down and just let me skim, to decide what I want to read. That's the design, that's how feeds were meant to work, imho. #
So the question is what to do about the noise? Here's the plan. As with all my previous aggregators, I'm stripping the markup to provide a quiet reading environment. But I'm putting back the features I want, linking, bold and italic, by allowing the feed to provide the Markdown source of the post. If it's present, we'll use that to render the item in the reader, not the description element. #
That's it. I think a really elegant solution. One of the nice things about Markdown is it lets through the stuff we want, and doesn't let through the stuff we hate. Right? 🚀#
Basically the feeds can keep doing what they want, no problem -- but we'll just take the text. And if they want to add a link that we'll see, they can use Markdown. #
Last update: Saturday May 28, 2022; 1:07 PM EDT.
