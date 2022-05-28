Drummer is here now#

Sometimes people tell me they wish they could try MORE because they hear such nice things about it. #
But MORE was made in the 1980s on machines that had limited memory, storage and networking. And it was a long long time ago and software has progressed a lot since then.#
But they can use the outliner I made in 2021. I know it doesn't have all the features MORE had, but it has a lot of stuff MORE didn't. It's like saying (with proper humility) that Abbey Road doesn't include Drive My Car or Lady Madonna.#
