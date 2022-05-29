It's been almost 20 years since RSS 2.0 was done. #
In the meantime, I kept using RSS in my software. And when I wanted to add something to the format, I did what the spec asked of us -- I used a namespace. I just used one and put everything I added into it. It's called the source namespace. #
Nice things to have, conveniences. Connect a feed to a social network, view the build date in the local time of the feed. Provide the full URL of an item if the <link> value is a shortened URL.#
Experiments that didn't go anywhere (at least not yet). A way of linking an individual feed to its archive so you can create a history of your feeds. The idea of a Likes server. #
Providing the source code for an item, acknowledging that people sometimes use tools to generate HTML code in the <description> element of an item. #
The most important group is the last one, and it's what the namespace is named after. #
For example, suppose you're editing a post in a Markdown editor. You'd include the encoded HTML in the <description> element of the item, and the Markdown source that generated the item in the <source:markdown> element. That way if the feed reader understood Markdown it could use that to generate the text it displays. #
There is also a <source:outline> element that does the same thing if you used an outliner to write the post. In that case the structure maps directly onto OPML. #
Caveat -- there may be other elements that I haven't documented. When discovered they will be documented. #
Last update: Sunday May 29, 2022; 1:03 PM EDT.
