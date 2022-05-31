We must understand their deaths#

I read the Washington Post account (free link) of what happened while the cops refused to go into the building, little glimpses of the hell the kids went through before dying. They knew they were dying, and it just went on and on. #
“Good night,” Ramos said, before shooting and killing a teacher.#
We should all know more about what went on in there, because it'll give us a better of sense of what the hell we're making kids go through, small people, who we supposedly love, who have their whole lives in front of them, have done absolutely nothing wrong, who were just being kids.#
And that they have to die alone, some having just watched their friends die, with their freshly killed, bloody and mutilated corpses in the room with them.#
The full extent of it should be understood by everyone who is alive. #
No one needs a gun that can kill 19 children and 2 teachers.#
Last update: Tuesday May 31, 2022; 3:55 PM EDT.
