Twitter API could be better#

In April 2014, I spent a month developing glue that would connect my browser-based apps to Twitter. I figured it would take a month to do the same with Facebook, but it took a couple of days because they had done all the work I had to do myself for Twitter. The idea is to factor out the things every app has to do and distribute it as JS code they can call when their app boots up. You don't even have to load the code yourself, it takes care of that too. #
Someone at FB was tasked with making it easier and they did a great job. Now I'd love to see Twitter do the same. Happy to help. #
Last update: Tuesday May 31, 2022; 3:55 PM EDT.
