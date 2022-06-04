RSS 2.0 is going to be 20 years old later this year.#
When Edward Hopper does a painting of a restaurant in Manhattan, that painting doesn't have to work if another character walks into the restaurant. And the building the restaurant is in doesn't have to keep working for 150 years. That's why making a new piece of software, while it has the elements of composition you'd find in a painting, has a lot more work to do. A painting inspires. Software does that too, but it has to work. Nothing new here really. Think about all the functionality in an actual building, and those are also works of art. #
We also have to plan for things breaking. It has to be easy for workers to replace a stove, or a broken chair. They shouldn't have to walk into the restaurant and wonder if the water faucet is really a bucket and mop. #
Last update: Saturday June 4, 2022; 11:20 AM EDT.
