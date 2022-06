Yesterday I read the archives of this blog for August and September of 2002. I was taking notes on the process that led to RSS 2.0 on 9/18/02. At first the project was called RSS 0.94, but after a while, listening to other developers, I changed it to 2.0. It's a long messy story, and by calling it 2.0 we said enough of the messy story. All we want is a feed syndication format that works, and that's exactly what RSS 2.0 is. It works. We got support from all the major news organizations, we already had the support of the NY Times. In the process of designing RSS 2.0, the BBC opened its feeds. And on 9/18/02 , the spec was published. From there a small revolution happened, leading to the social media world we enjoy today.