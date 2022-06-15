I read on the web that "Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Makes a Daring Step into web3." Oh really. So I went to their glorious web3 adventure only to find -- ooops. If it had worked I am told that I might get a YSL Beauty NFT. "Acting as a recognition token of the community engagement, those 10K YSL Beauty Golden Blocks (ERC721 minted on Polygon with the Arianee Protocol) will unlock utilities throughout the year including a premiere launch, whitelisting for NFT drops and much more." I'm making a note of this here on my decidedly old school tech blog. We have so much to learn from their brave and daring experiment. #
Everything, Everywhere, All At Once — watched last night, maybe I was too wiped out from a day full of adventure, but I couldn’t stay awake. Not imho a great movie though it received universal acclaim from critics and friends. I will try again. #
More on EEAAO -- I think what we're seeing here is that commercial movies have changed, they have to be action superhero type movies because they have to sell all over the world, and that's basically what the world likes. so they snuck a little "I'm ok you're ok" psychology into it, so it would have appeal for adults, kind of like a Pixar movie, but like The Matrix or Kill Bill instead of Iron Man and the Marvel Universe. It's like we stumbled into an alternate metaverse that wasn't intended for us, the response of its people would be basically OK boomer, time to move on.#
