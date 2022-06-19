In 1987 my father, Leon Winer, who was a professor at Pace University in NY, and loved my outliners, wrote an article about them that today's #toolsforthought people would like, imho. All I have are JPGs, so I posted them in a thread in Twitter, and in a page on this.how.#
My father was a real outliner user. You know them when you see them. They want to make lists and figure stuff out. Very much into concepts. My mother on the other hand was a NBB or Natural-Born-Blogger. She always had something on her mind and had to tell the world about it. So of course I, their first-born child, wrote outlining and blogging software, all together in one package. My mother once said that I was a good investment. She thought that way too. My father if you can believe it, said every day is Father's Day, thanks to my outliner. #
Last update: Sunday June 19, 2022; 6:20 PM EDT.
