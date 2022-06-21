A demo outline#

Note to outliner devs. Look at the outline elements in the RSS items. It's like podcasting, but instead of MP3s, it's outlines. Right there in the feed. So if you know how to render outlines, you can build more interesting kind of reader. News and tools for thought in one package, it's like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup for ideas. A tools for thought feed reader. More LEGO-like building blocks. Don't worry there's more. 😄#
