It shouldn't be 6-3#

The Supreme Court shouldn't be 6-3. At worst it should be 4 conservatives, 3 liberals and 2 moderates. That is, if two Democrats had behaved rationally and with courage. #
President Obama. He didn't have to accept what the Repubs tried to do to Merrick Garland. He could have waited a decent amount of time for the Senate to advise and consent, and assume they consented, and walked Garland, himself (with the Secret Service) over to the Supreme Court to take his seat. Who would've stopped them?#
Justice Bader Ginsburg. Yes we love her, but.. She was sick, and the chances of her dying were too high for her to stay on the court past Obama's tenure. Then Obama would've nominated a moderate like Garland, and gone through the same process of walking the new Justice to the Court himself with the Secret Service.#
4-3-2 is a pretty good configuration, so much better than the 6-3 disaster we're dealing with now. #
Last update: Friday June 24, 2022; 1:21 PM EDT.
