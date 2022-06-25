Should we be asking about Amy Coney Barrett's sexual history or is that off-topic, and if so, why?#
The Constitution is like an operating system. The one we have was designed for slavery. But then a few decades after the Bill of Rights we changed our mind, and decided not to have slavery. It's like going from character-based to GUI. but we never wrote a new OS.#
The first episode of Loot is as good as you'd expect because the star is Maya Rudolph. #
I hate random pieces of software who treat you like a friend sending text messages, so you pick up the phone only to realize oh it's amazon photos who found a photo just like one i took three years ago and have no recollection of. #
Dorothy and Herman Santana at the dinner party in Columbus on Tuesday.#
Last update: Saturday June 25, 2022; 5:30 PM EDT.
