Draft for a petition#

Whereas the Supreme Court of the United States is out of control and doing serious damage to the country...#
We demand that President Biden and Congress pass legislation to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to 13, effective immediately.#
We demand that President Biden must nominate, and the Senate must confirm the four justices immediately, in time to mitigate the damage to the country being caused by the current Republican majority on the court. #
If the President won't make these changes we demand that he resign and let the current Vice-President take his place.#
Last update: Sunday June 26, 2022; 4:54 PM EDT.
