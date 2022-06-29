How we will know slavery and racism are behind us in America: We will teach American children that many of our ancestors, the people who built this country, were slaves. If that rubs you wrong, there's your racism, right there. #
I have a feeling that "web3" is going to be like the semantic web. It was supposed to set the world on fire, for some reason I never understood. How long do you have to wait?#
BTW I always put "web3" in double quotes because it's an illegitmate name and hugely disrespectful. You shouldn't get to self-declare yourself the 3rd coming of something as hugely significant as the world wide web. I don't think we should have used the term Web 2.0, but don't blame me for that one.#
However you can blame me for Internet 3.0, the title of an story I wrote in 2001.#
Scienceites have an effectionate name for ourselves, but it's not really printable. Let's see if I can telegraph it. We didn't have a football team, but we did have a math team. We had a computer in the early 70s when I went there, which was amazing. A block away was DeWitt Clinton High School which was all-boys and definitely had a football team. We were under no illusions about who would win if we fought, so they didn't pick on us. Sort of an honor thing, I guess. Anyway we called ourselves (and as far as I know still do) The Science Fa**ots. Maybe they don't say it these days, this was before political correctness. 😄#
Poll: When writing code I'm writing primarily for.. #
Poll: Remove filibuster, electoral college, senate or states?#
Last update: Wednesday June 29, 2022; 1:22 PM EDT.
