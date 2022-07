Thanks to John Naughton for the praise , esp of my recent 25-minute podcast . We're at those one of those moments when things change radically and those are the best times to check in with some ideas of what needs changing, becausecan change things too when the world is falling apart if you keep your head from exploding. I tell you why and I even tell you what to change! 1. Shut down the Supreme Court. 2. Do away with the fillibuster, the Electoral College and the Senate. 3. Then reinstate the court with more justices and term limits of say 10 years. At that point we will actually have representative government and fewer stale old hacks on the court nursing their grievances and taking it out on us.