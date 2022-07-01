Thanks to John Naughton for the praise, esp of my recent 25-minute podcast. We're at those one of those moments when things change radically and those are the best times to check in with some ideas of what needs changing, because you can change things too when the world is falling apart if you keep your head from exploding. I tell you why and I even tell you what to change! 1. Shut down the Supreme Court. 2. Do away with the fillibuster, the Electoral College and the Senate. 3. Then reinstate the court with more justices and term limits of say 10 years. At that point we will actually have representative government and fewer stale old hacks on the court nursing their grievances and taking it out on us. #
Will we come to despise Christianity in the US? I ask this question because up to this last week I felt that Christianity was other people’s problem, not mine. But they’ve captured the Supreme Court, and they’re using it to force their religion on the rest of us. So it’s no longer something that I can be neutral about. It seems that eventually, maybe very soon, we will come to hate Christianity.#
The montly ritual is done. Here's the OPML for June 2022. Let's get started on July! 💥#
Last update: Friday July 1, 2022; 10:23 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)