There was a time when all the rivers in NY were polluted. When every apartment building had a furnace where they burned all the garbage.#
I remember walking to school in second grade, scrubbed clean by my mother, with soot falling in my hair and on my clothes.#
But then we decided this was no way to live, and we cleaned up our act. We stopped dumping waste into the rivers and air.#
The point is when we decide to fix something we can.#
Last update: Monday July 4, 2022; 9:36 PM EDT.
