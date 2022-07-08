Twitter tanking would be far worse than Google pulling the plug on Google Reader in 2013. The whole world is in a way built around Twitter, and it works pretty well. #
Someone needs your lungs or they'll die. You're taken to a hospital where your bodies are connected. You are now breathing for two people. If you disconnect that's "abortion" and it's illegal. #
twitter thinks one of my domains is a "malware url" -- but it's not -- until now it wasn't being used for anything other than a parked home page. i'm not finding anything online about this error... obviously it's in some database somewhere somehow. but it makes the domain unusable. good thing it's a cheap one. but it was a very good domain for the product. oy.#
As if to prove that billionaires can be putzes too, Jeff Bezos says the same old boring shit about what you'll regret when you're 80. I mean how could he know. If he asked 80-year-olds there's a pretty good chance they lie to him, I expect. I wouldn't trust them. Here's what I think, this is what you'll regret at 80 -- that you aren't 20. Heh. And btw it's because sex is great at 20. So if you're 20 you should do a lot of that. At least it'll make you smile when you're 80 (I imagine).#
Every time I hear someone talk about podcasting in such a mainstream way I feel a sense of accomplishment. Podcasting made a difference. It worked. The thing that really gives me pride is that it can serve as an example to young developers that their work can make a difference, and it isn't all about making huge piles of money, and you don't have to work for a big corporation, if you think creatively and seek out others with a similar perspective.#
Last update: Friday July 8, 2022; 6:40 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)