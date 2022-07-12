Two-way RSS#

As a reader, I have no problem with a publishing site like Substack only doing outbound RSS. All my reading tools can hook into their authors' writing. It's good.#
But as a writer, I can't use a system that doesn't do inbound RSS. It's the inverse of the silo problem. #
Such a site insists that I do all my writing on there. That's a deal-stopper because I already have my best writing tool and I do all my serious writing in that tool. It's as if a radio station insisted that I use their guitar to play music. #
Someday we'll look back on this practice and think how could we have missed something so obvious. #
I've asked writers who use Substack how they feel about this, with mixed results. None of the writers are thinking about it very much, apparently. #
Last update: Tuesday July 12, 2022; 1:17 PM EDT.
