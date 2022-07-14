Twitter appears to be down this morning. I have no idea what to do with myself. Clicking the Twitter icon in my browser's chrome is an unconscious thing. Only when Twitter is down do I really feel it. Amazing that Twitter can't find a way to monetize that. (At 9:20AM Eastern it's back up. Whew.)#
Important fix for the reallySimple package. When reading a feed with items which have guids that are not permalinks, there was a really serious bug where the guid that was there would be replaced with undefined. If the guid was a permalink that would mask the problem. I finally encountered a feed that had guids that were not permalinks. The fix is to add a new permalink sub-item. I know that not many people are following this, but I'm pretty sure you will, eventually. 💥#
Last update: Thursday July 14, 2022; 10:33 AM EDT.
