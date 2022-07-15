The Dems are the problem now#

People who say we shouldn't criticize Dems are crazy.#
We're losing on every front and all the Dems have to say is we need to vote so they can codify reproductive rights, which is, sad to say only a small part of the problem, a symptom of the disease, not the disease itself.#
The Democratic leadership has yet to commit to doing anything about all the other chaos that the Supreme Court has inflicted on us. It's not good enough to bring back reproductive rights, we have to neutralize all the other attacks as well. #
As a voter, citizen, taxpayer, human being -- this is unacceptable. If the current leadership of the Democratic party can't get this together, now, then we must act quickly to get new leadership. We don't have any time to waste. #
Last update: Friday July 15, 2022; 11:23 PM EDT.
