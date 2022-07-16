I want Biden to step back after the election and let the Democrats have a great primary campaign where we really discuss, as a country, what our options are going forward. Not limited to things considered too daring, like expanding the court. It's clear Biden will not do what we need. But that's okay, his greatest contribution would be to create a stage for the next generation of leaders to work things out, along with Bernie Sanders and others. #
Last update: Saturday July 16, 2022; 1:29 PM EDT.
