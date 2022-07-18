Twitter + RSS + Markdown#

Here's an RSS feed for the tweets on my cluelessnewbie test account. This is new. Look at the items in that feed, you'll see each has a source:markdown element. It's explained in the docs for the Source namespace. #
I entered a thread in Twitter, using Markdown to style lists, text, links and code. Also note that the first item in the Twitter thread begins with a single #, which my processor interprets as it being the title for the RSS item. Believe it or not that fixes a pretty big mismatch in the connection between Twitter and RSS, titles. If you remember reading Twitter feeds in Google Reader you'll know what I mean. 😄#
The text starts in Twitter, goes out through RSS, is processed by Markdown, and rendered predictably in my reader app. #
