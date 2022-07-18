Debuggers#

I've heard of programmers who don't use a debugger. I couldn't work without one. After almost 10 years of working in JavaScript I've got the debugger working almost as well as the one in Frontier. I use the debugger to write code -- if I want to see the data my code has to work with, I don't have to figure it out, I can see it. A debugger isn't just for fixing mistakes, it's for exploring the inner workings of code you might not be familiar with. The first really great debugger I used was THINK C. It made it possible for me to do much more complex projects, for example Frontier. #
Last update: Monday July 18, 2022; 6:38 PM EDT.
