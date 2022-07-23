The Dems probably unintentionally do things to push male voters away. He, and the Repubs are milking that for all it's worth. #
You can argue the righteousness of it, but it's bad politics to alienate a whole gender. Bad for winning elections, assuming that's what the Dems want to do. #
Also by making him famous you're helping him, even if you say nasty shit about him. #
Ask George Lakoff. People don't care whether you like him or not, but when you push him, you're creating a bigger space in their minds labeled X where X is the name of the asshole you're writing about. #
I'm doing it right now, I know it -- can't think of a way of avoiding it and still make the point.#
I bet the Dems could pick up 10% more male voters just by doing a little marketing saying the Dems care. #
Last update: Saturday July 23, 2022; 10:49 PM EDT.
