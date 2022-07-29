A perfect bug report#

I'm always getting on about how to do a great bug report, I thought I should show you a perfect one.#
A small UI thing I noticed was I clicked the X in the News Box to dismiss the box and then opened the settings again and the "Show news items in a small box at the top of the screen." was already checked when I expected it to be unchecked. Clicking the Ok button returned the News Box.#
It doesn't have to be a formal process, or particularly long. Just the facts, as Jack Webb never said. The facts the developer needs to find and fix the problem. #
I also like the part up front where they say "A small UI thing..." #
Friday July 29, 2022
