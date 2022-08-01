By far the best thing on Facebook are the "On this day" memories. I guess that means Facebook is winding down?#
Trump is old news, really tired and troubled. The enthusiasm is gone, they would vote for him if he was nominated, but they'd rather have a fresh Trump -- Desantis. Not good news for Trump-the-person, but nothing's changed for MAGA.#
